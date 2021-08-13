Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of PMO stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.