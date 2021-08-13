Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Announces GBX 24.10 Dividend

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 678.20 ($8.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 691.84.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.