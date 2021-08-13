KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

