Reckon Limited (RKN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 21st

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Reckon

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Business Group; Practice Management Group, Accountants; and Practice Management Group, Legal segments. The company offers Reckon One, an online accounting software for small businesses; Single Touch Payroll software for managing pay runs, allowances, leave, and superannuation; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software to manage finances, payroll, and inventory; Reckon Cloud POS, an online point of sale software; and Better Clinics, an online practice management software for health and fitness professionals.

