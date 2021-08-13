BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to Hold at Jonestrading

Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

BPMP stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 304,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

