Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.00.

TSE:BMO opened at C$129.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.45 and a 1-year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

