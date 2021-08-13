Piper Sandler Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $50.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQSP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.