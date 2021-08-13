Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $37.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.38. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

