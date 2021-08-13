Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Posts Earnings Results

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.84 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.