Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

