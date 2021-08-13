Royal Bank of Canada Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $48.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQSP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.75. Squarespace has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $31,033,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.