Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STC stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.47.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 103,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7,462.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

