Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's portfolio. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker's rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021 and beyond. On an encouraging note, the RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 576,100 units, up 33.8% year over year. However, high debt levels of the firm play a spoilsport. Supply chain disruptions in the European market and stiff competition within the RV industry remain headwinds. Further, high cost of raw materials is likely to put pressure on gross profits. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Several other research firms have also commented on THO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

