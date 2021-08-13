Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.730 EPS.
Shares of VRM stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
