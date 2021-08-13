Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,957,774 shares of company stock worth $85,524,962 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.