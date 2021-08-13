The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $23,791,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

