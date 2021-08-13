Shawcor Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.66 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.21.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$5.18 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

