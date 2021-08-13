Superior Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.59 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company has a market cap of C$71.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.51 million during the quarter.

In other Superior Gold news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$3,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.