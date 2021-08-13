B. Riley Weighs in on Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waitr in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Waitr has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $122.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waitr by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waitr by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

