-$0.94 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $373.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.