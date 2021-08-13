Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 454,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 147,901 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,350.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 211,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

