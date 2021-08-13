Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

BBDC opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $528.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.03.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.