Insider Buying: Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Purchases 81,463 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 35.74 ($0.47) on Friday. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.41.

Get Hammerson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.00%.

HMSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.