Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted to “Neutral” at CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

