Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Increased to £135 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £119.17 ($155.70).

LON:SPX opened at £157.49 ($205.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £141.10. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 52 week high of £162.04 ($211.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

