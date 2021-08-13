Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero is one of the fastest-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. In the Marcellus shale, Antero has identified roughly 1,865 premium core drilling locations. Meanwhile in the Utica, the company identified 210 premium core drilling locations, brightening its production outlook. However, the company’s lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the upstream energy company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,364.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 424,747 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

