Arden Trust Co Sells 188 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pentair by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Pentair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

