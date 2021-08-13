Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

