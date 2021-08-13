Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

