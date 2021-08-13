IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $388.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.79. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.