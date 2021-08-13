Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

