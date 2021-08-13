KnowBe4 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,280 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,617% compared to the average volume of 191 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.48 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,232,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.