Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $148.07 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.