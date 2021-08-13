Regal Beloit Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 602 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,015% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

