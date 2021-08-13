IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18,941.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $173.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

