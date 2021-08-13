Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 32,773 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 136.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.36.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.01. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.