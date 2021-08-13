Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,200 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 229.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV opened at $98.83 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

