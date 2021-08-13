American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 194,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,889,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.43 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

