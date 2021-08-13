Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 89.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 104.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

