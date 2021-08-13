Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 600 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Insulet were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.35 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.23 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

