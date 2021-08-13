NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $135.39 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.