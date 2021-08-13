Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $233,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.74.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

