Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75.

