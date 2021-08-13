BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock worth $11,937,860 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

