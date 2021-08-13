Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $324,000 in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCVT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

