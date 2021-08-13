Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

IHRT opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.