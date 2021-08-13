Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$133.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$133.75.

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$116.38 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3999993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

