Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

SWIM stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

