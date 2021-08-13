Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TARA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.