Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.12

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 82945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

