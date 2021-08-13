Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

